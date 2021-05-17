BPMI Ladies Club to host Mother’s Day Tea Saturday, May 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, May 22, the BPMI Ladies Club Global will host its Mother’s Day Tea event at the Lubbock Science Spectrum from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bring your daughter, niece, cousin, friend and dress alike to attend a special tea and fashion show.
Tickets are $10 each and $5 per child. A meal is included in the price. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21, with 25 spots available.
Mommy and Daughter can model. There will be a modeling fee, however model will be able to keep outfit they model courtesy of BPMI Ladies Clubs Global
