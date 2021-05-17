Cemetery crews covering graves sunken by downpour of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In preparation for the rain, cemetery crews are placing dirt over graves to prevent headstones and caskets from sinking.
If your loved one’s grave or headstone shifted after this weekend’s rain, please know crews are fixing the issue today and tomorrow.
Most of the shifting graves are people who died within the last two years because the soil has not had enough moisture.
Vice president of Peaceful Garden Brett Assiter said at least 30 graves sunk, but they are working to fix the resting place of local loved ones.
“Well, hopefully by the end of the day, tomorrow, we’ve got everything covered and leveled out and headstones leveled up. We got more rain supposed to be coming. So we’re really in a crunch to get that done,” Assiter said.
If you have any questions, please reach out to your cemetery director. At Peaceful Gardens, they will not charge you for grave maintenance.
