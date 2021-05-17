Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Large hail, severe weather likely; funeral for deputy to take place today; fighting intensifies in Gaza strip

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | May 17, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 5:57 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Severe storms with large hail are possible in some parts of the South Plains later today.

A man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting on North Quaker is in jail.

Funeral services will take place today for Concho County Sheriff’s Deputy, Samuel Leanord.

  • The former Dawson County deputy died last week after a shooting in Eden.
  • Services start at 2 p.m. inside the First Baptist Church in Lamesa.

Hundreds are under evacuation orders after a train derailment in Sibley, Iowa.

A missing tiger in Houston is now at an animal sanctuary in northeast Texas.

  • Police say the tiger’s owner surrendered the animal Saturday night.
  • She is the wife of Victor Cuevas, a man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase last week after the tiger was spotted in his front yard.
  • Read more here: Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy

More calls for peace are being made between Israel and Palestine.

