Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Severe storms with large hail are possible in some parts of the South Plains later today.
- Those should pop up later this evening.
A man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting on North Quaker is in jail.
- Leo Contreras surrendered to police in Irving Friday night.
- He is a person of interest in the death of 69-year-old Willard Justice, Jr.
Funeral services will take place today for Concho County Sheriff’s Deputy, Samuel Leanord.
- The former Dawson County deputy died last week after a shooting in Eden.
- Services start at 2 p.m. inside the First Baptist Church in Lamesa.
Hundreds are under evacuation orders after a train derailment in Sibley, Iowa.
- A bridge collapse caused the train to go off the tracks and burst into flames.
- The train was hauling fertilizer and highly explosive ammonium nitrate. No injuries were reported.
A missing tiger in Houston is now at an animal sanctuary in northeast Texas.
- Police say the tiger’s owner surrendered the animal Saturday night.
- She is the wife of Victor Cuevas, a man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase last week after the tiger was spotted in his front yard.
More calls for peace are being made between Israel and Palestine.
- Intensified fighting has now gone on for an entire week.
- Nearly 200 Palestinians have died in rocket attacks. Another 10 have died in Israel.
