First Alert Weather Day: Large hail, wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather is likely in the viewing area this afternoon and evening. It’s possible a second round may move through after midnight. While not every spot will receive rain, or severe weather, these storms may produce very large hail, perhaps 2+” in diameter, gusts 70+ mph, flooding downpours, and isolated tornadoes.
Storms are expected to develop by mid- afternoon over the western KCBD viewing area. Activity will gradually increase and develop eastward. The likely time in and near Lubbock and Plainview is late afternoon - early evening, approximately 4 to 6 PM.
Lubbock Climatology
80° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s four degrees below the average for the date. The May 16 record high is 102° (set in 1996).
59° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s May 17 average low is 57° and the high 85°. The record low for the date is 41° (set in 1916 and tied in 1986) and the record high 101° (set in 1996).
No precipitation was recorded at the Lubbock Airport yesterday. The total for May so far is 1.11″. That’s 0.09″ below average through May 16. The year-to-date total is 4.86″, which is 0.07″ below average through May 16.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:43 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:44 AM CDT.
Rain Event Totals
Weekend rain event totals (inches), Friday through 7:30 AM Monday, via the TTU Mesonet, the National Weather Service, and viewers like you:
2.25 Post NE
2.24 Spur
2.11 Morton
1.83 Seagraves
1.80 McAdoo
1.65 Lubbock S (near Memphis & 104th)
1.61 Post
1.60 Lubbock Broadway near Ave X
1.46 Aiken
1.39 Denver City
1.37 Plainview
1.33 Lubbock SE (near MLK & 50th)
1.27 Roaring Springs
1.20 Slaton
1.15 Estelline
1.13 Hackberry
1.12 Paducah
1.08 Lubbock NW
1.08 Wolfforth
1.07 Reese Center
1.04 Aspermont
1.01 Anton
1.01 Muleshoe
0.99 Levelland
0.98 Jayton
0.98 New Home
0.96 White River Lake
0.92 Earth
0.91 Floydada
0.91 Rotan
0.89 Olton
0.84 Seminole
0.80 Caprock Canyons
0.80 Sundown
0.75 Silverton
0.74 Guthrie
0.72 Turkey
0.70 Dora
0.69 Ralls
0.69 Smyer
0.68 O’Donnell
0.67 South Plains
0.67 Tahoka
0.64 Happy
0.62 Lamesa
0.61 Brownfield
0.57 Memphis
0.55 Northfield
0.55 Plains
0.54 Friona
0.54 Vigo Park
0.51 Welch
0.47 Childress
0.43 Hart
0.42 Fluvanna
0.42 Lake Alan Henry
0.37 Tulia
0.34 Amherst
0.30 Gail
0.30 Graham
0.29 Abernathy
0.25 Dimmitt
0.22 Snyder
0.20 Knox City
0.13 Tatum
0.09 Snyder SSW
0.06 Hobbs
