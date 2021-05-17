Former city employee signs plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former City of Lubbock employee signed a plea agreement to charges of possession of child pornography involving a minor Friday, according to new court documents released Monday.
Court documents indicate on September 30, 2020, the University Medical Center EMS contacted the Shallowater Police Department and the Texas Rangers after they discovered child pornography on a Microsoft Surface tablet almost exclusively used by Deputy Director of Emergency Management Justin Musgraves.
Investigators examined the tablet and found on its hard drive and micro-SD card approximately 5,213 photos and 1,597 videos of child pornography. According to documents, the photos and videos were of children ranging in ages between two-years-old to 17-years-old.
Through further investigation it was revealed Musgraves used the tablet to access child pornography while at work at the City of Lubbock Operations Center. Investigators looked at footage over a two-month period that showed Musgraves was in sole possession of the tablet and viewed the videos in his office.
In the plea agreement, Musgraves admitted to knowingly possessing and viewing the material.
If approved, Musgraves could face up to 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.