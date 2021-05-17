KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Frauline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Frauline, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two weeks.
Staff say she is good with other dogs and very playful, but likes to play rough and rowdy. Frauline is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Frauline’s adoption fees for Monday, May 17, have been waived.
