Lubbock Professional Police Association asks City of Lubbock for higher wages for officers

Lubbock Professional Police Association is asking that The City of Lubbock increase Lubbock Police Officer’s pay to what is comparable to similar cities in Texas without putting the issue to a taxpayer vote. They are encouraging the community to reach out to their local representatives and voice their support of higher wages for local police officers. You can find the representative for your district and their contact information here https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/pages/city-government/city-council.