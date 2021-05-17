LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the South Plains until 11 pm.
Lubbock, Plainview and all communities are in the watch this evening.
Storms developing in the panhandle will move east to southeast into the northern South Plains over the next few hours. There will be a threat of 1-3+ inch hail and
winds could gust up to and above 70 mph in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The probabilities of tornado development are moderate this evening, meaning a greater potential than last couple of days.
Storms will generally move from west to east and due to slow movement in some cases, produce enough rain to create localized flooding.
