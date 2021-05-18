Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25

By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bank of America is the raising minimum wage for its employees.

The bank said Tuesday it will raise its hourly minimum wage to $25 by 2025.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said the policy will cost hundreds of millions of dollars per year but will increase loyalty and pay shareholders back in the long run.

The company already pays its employees at least $20.

Bank of America also said it will require all its vendors and suppliers to pay employees at least $15.

The policy impacts about 43,000 employees at more than 2,000 vendors. Bank of America said 99% of its vendors meet that threshold now.

President Joe Biden is on record supporting a minimum wage of $15.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Murder trial begins for Chance Copeland, accused of killing Cassie Oden
Traffic alert generic
Multiple crashes cause traffic delays on South Loop 289
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

Texas Tech lifts mandatory face-coverings policy
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in...
Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be a better deal
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra
Source: FEMA Facebook page
Deadline for Lubbock County residents to apply for winter storm assistance Thursday