Consider This: The Governor Showed Real Leadership

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week, I called on Texas lawmakers to put an end to the federal unemployment supplement that has crippled employers’ ability to find workers in places like the service industry.
Less than a week later, it happened. Governor Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of any further federal unemployment pay related to the pandemic. This includes the extra three-hundred-dollars a week that is currently being paid on top of regular unemployment. This decision should put an end to the federal government incentive which means unemployed workers will have less incentive to stay unemployed.
Citing an abundance of good paying jobs and a high level of fraudulent unemployment claims, Abbott says the change will take effect June 26th, the earliest date it can by federal law.
Consider this:
I have been impressed with our governor in recent days. I said last week that federal government created a problem. I am more than pleased to see state leadership take the first step in solving it.
Thank you, governor. You have done the right thing to keep the Texas economy booming.
We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:
KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.