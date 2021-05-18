Crosbyton man indicted on charge of online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raymond Garza, 30, of Crosbyton has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
The police report says an officer participated in an undercover operation targeting the online solicitation of minors and prostitution.
The officer created an account portraying themselves as a 15-year-old female on the MeetMe app.
Garza was using the name Trey Static and contacted the undercover officer.
The undercover officer revealed to Garza that she was 15- years-old. According to the police report, Garza tried to get her to text him that she was 18, but then he texted her, “say no more I’ma pick you up later.”
Garza asked the undercover officer for photos of her body and told her how he would perform oral sex on her. He also sent nude photographs of himself to the undercover officer, according to the police report.
Raymond Garza is currently in jail, held on a combined bond of $115,000 bond.
