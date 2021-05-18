Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Less severe storms possible, Planned Parenthood suing Lubbock, Abbott to end enhanced unemployment benefits

By Michael Cantu | May 18, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 5:54 AM

On Daybreak Today,

More storms are possible later today, though not as severe as storms reported on Monday.

  • A tornado warning was issued in the southern part of Lubbock, but it did not touch the ground.
  • Keep up with the latest here: www.kcbd.com/weather

Planned Parenthood is suing the City of Lubbock over the an abortion ban passed earlier this month.

Texas is dropping out of the enhanced federal COVID-19 unemployment payments program.

Southwest Louisiana remains under a State of Emergency and much of Texas remains under flash flood watches.

  • More than a foot of rain fell in areas stretching from Dallas-Fort Worth to southeast Texas and in Louisiana.

President Joe Biden will discuss his infrastructure plan during a tour of a Ford electric vehicle plant in Michigan.

