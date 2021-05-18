Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
More storms are possible later today, though not as severe as storms reported on Monday.
- A tornado warning was issued in the southern part of Lubbock, but it did not touch the ground.
Planned Parenthood is suing the City of Lubbock over the an abortion ban passed earlier this month.
- The group says the law violates the constitutional and illegally classifies abortion as a crime.
- The ordinance is set to go into effect June 1.
Texas is dropping out of the enhanced federal COVID-19 unemployment payments program.
- The move will result in a loss of an additional $300 per week to those drawing unemployment.
- Gov. Greg Abbott says it will help get Texans back to work.
Southwest Louisiana remains under a State of Emergency and much of Texas remains under flash flood watches.
- More than a foot of rain fell in areas stretching from Dallas-Fort Worth to southeast Texas and in Louisiana.
President Joe Biden will discuss his infrastructure plan during a tour of a Ford electric vehicle plant in Michigan.
- The plan includes $174 billion in funding for electric vehicles.
- Republican lawmakers are expected to present a counter-plan today.
