Inside the Planned Parenthood lawsuit and what’s next

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas sued the city of Lubbock in effort to block the abortion ban within city limits.
The complaint filed Monday claims that the Sanctuary for the Unborn ordinance is unconstitutional, against state law and effectively causing women to cancel their abortion appointments.
The ordinance was passed by voters May 1, during a special election after city council rejected the ordinance twice.
The lawsuit argues that the threat of civil lawsuit or the “private enforcement” section of the ordinance is currently preventing health center staff from performing abortions.
“The legal and financial risk to the health center and to it’s personal personally is too great. Even if they were to successfully defend against a civil suit, the litigation costs from the barrage of civil lawsuits encouraged by the ordinance would be crushing,” the plaintiffs wrote in the complaint.
Plaintiffs also argue that the ordinance is unconstitutional because the Fifth Circuit has previously ruled that laws cannot ban abortions when a fetus cannot survive outside the mother.
A constitutional professor Josh Blackman said precedent was established in the case this restriction on abortion conflicts with Supreme Court precedent that protects the right of abortion generally, prior to the point of viability.
The Supreme Court said it would consider the point of viability sometime last year. The case to consider the topic is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
In addition, the healthcare center argues that municipal governments cannot create laws beyond state laws.
“Texas law grants municipalities the power to adopt ordinances and to enforce their ordinances themselves….but it does not grant municipalities the power to create civil liability between private parties. Only State law, through common law or statute, may do that,” the plaintiffs wrote in the complaint.
These arguments are similar to the outside law firm hired by the city-before they rejected the ordinance the first time.
However, the ordinance, in the way it is written- is prepared for court battles. If a court rejects any part of the ordinance, the mayor will have authority to alter it, so it can stay in effect.
The ordinance states in the severability section: “If any federal or state court ignores or declines to enforce the requirements….then the Mayor shall hold delegated authority to issue a saving construction of the ordinance that avoids the constitutional problems or other problems identified by the federal or state court.”
The city released a statement saying they will “vigorously” defend the ordinance. The city has already obtained legal counsel for this task.
So far Morton, Whiteface, Abernathy, New Home have passed this ordinance, but Lubbock is the largest and only city with an operating clinic.
The ACLU has sued seven other cities who passed ordinance, and all the cases were dropped but Lubbock is the first to provide abortions before the law was passed.
