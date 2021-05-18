KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fito

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fito, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter a little over three weeks.
Staff say he is very friendly and loveable with people, but it’s best at first he be the only dog in the house. Fito is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees for Tuesday, May 18, have been waived.
