Lubbock man indicted on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jason Lee Guthery, 44, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment there are two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child with an enhancement.
The indictment states on Dec. 28, 2020, Guthery committed two acts of sexual assault with is finger against a child under the age of 17.
The enhancement states Guthery was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child on Jan. 24, 2002 in Menard County.
Jason Lee Guthery is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for U.S. Marshals.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.