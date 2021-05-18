Lubbock man indicted on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

Jason Lee Guthery, 44, of Lubbock (Source: LCDC)
By KCBD Staff | May 18, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 2:01 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jason Lee Guthery, 44, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

According to the indictment there are two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child with an enhancement.

The indictment states on Dec. 28, 2020, Guthery committed two acts of sexual assault with is finger against a child under the age of 17.

The enhancement states Guthery was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child on Jan. 24, 2002 in Menard County.

Jason Lee Guthery is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for U.S. Marshals.

