Murder trial begins for Chance Copeland, accused of killing Cassie Oden

He continued with, “The state told you about immunity. That’s what these people have, they have a way to get out of trouble to come in here and testify. You can decide the credibility of the witnesses. Several statements say someone else was the shooter. Oden was intoxicated on meth at the time of her death. One witness said that the shooter was black. There is evidence that there are two different shell casings at the scene but no ballistics were done. Chance had been in a serious crash three days prior and was discharged from the hospital with a walker. He had the walker when he was arrested but the video doesn’t show anyone at the scene with a walker. There is enough evidence to show that Chance Copeland is not guilty.”