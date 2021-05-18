Online work increases cyber vulnerability

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The convenience of mobile devices continues to open people and businesses up to cyber attacks.
This is something seen on a large scale recently with the ransomware attack of Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest gas line distributor. That left the pipeline disabled for days.
But ransomware attacks like that are not uncommon. It is something that happens to smaller entities all the time.
“Ransomware is a business,” Michael Strong, C.O.O of Blue Layer, an I.T. company, said. If it didn’t work, criminals wouldn’t get paid and employees and employers wouldn’t get their data held hostage.”
With more cloud-based storage and data, businesses are constantly at risk. Vulnerability increases with the amount of devices connected to servers, whether inside a business or off-site.
And with the pandemic virtual shift, vulnerability increased everywhere. It also increased the need for anti-virus software and software warning systems.
“We’ve come a long way from the Nigerian money scams of ‘give me $10 and I’ll send you $10 million,’” Strong said. “Today it’s certainly far more sophisticated.”
It also warrants more training on things for employees to watch out for.
Strong suggests using two-factor authentication process, as well. That should go on top of passwords that are so strong no one else will figure them out.
“You can raise the bar by adding better protection and better services to your employees,” Strong said. “And that translates to better protection of the business as well.”
