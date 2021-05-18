First Alert Weather: Scattered severe storms on Tuesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Severe storms have returned to the region and will continue through evening. Some of these storms could produce hail over 1 inch in size and winds near or above 60 mph.
Another round of showers and storms may move into the region late tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. Storms will have a lower potential for severe weather overnight.
Wednesday will continue a slight chance of storms in the region. While storms will be widely scattered the threat for severe storms will be low.
The chances of rain will diminish Thursday and through Friday.
However, but Saturday strong to severe storms could impact your outdoor activities once again.
Another upper level storm and plenty of moisture will return the severe storm chances.
As for temperatures, they will remain in the 50s at night, 60s off of the caprock and 70s in the afternoons.
If you receive a little sunshine you may have some 80+ degree temps in your area.
Remember to keep ahead of the storms with our KCBD First Alert Weather App
