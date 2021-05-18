Storms, some severe, Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon and evening’s severe weather threat is lower than yesterday, but a few storms may become severe.
Once again, not every spot will receive rain or severe weather. Stay Weather Aware and keep our KCBD Weather app handy. Set the location to “Follow Me” and enable notifications. Track the storms, watches, and warnings with the Interactive Radar in the app and here on our Weather Page.
Scattered storms are likely this afternoon and evening. At least a few will become severe. While the coverage and severity will be lower than yesterday, hail up to about an inch, wind gusts near 60 mph, and flooding downpours are possible.
The tornado threat is not zero, but lower than yesterday.
Otherwise, after this morning’s thundershowers and showers, today will be partly sunny, humid and warm. I expect highs in the 70s except in the southwest viewing area were 80s are possible.
Spotty storms will linger through mid-evening before dying down. Strong wind gusts and flooding rains are possible. Tonight otherwise will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms may linger into Wednesday morning. Spotty afternoon and evening storms again are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday otherwise will be partly sunny, warm, and humid. Temperatures will peak in the 70s
Storm and rain chances diminish Thursday and Friday, but each day an isolated storm or two will be possible in the late afternoon and early evening. Lubbock will see highs near 80 degrees.
This weekend the chance of storms will increase. Keep an eye on our weekend forecast right here on the Weather Page.
