Tornado Warning expires for Dawson County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service in Midland issued a Tornado Warning for Northeastern Dawson County until 6:30 PM CDT on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
A KCBD Viewer sent in video of a funnel cloud from outside of Lamesa during the warning.
At 5:47 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles north of Lamesa Municipal Airport, or 9 miles north of Lamesa, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Dawson County, including the following locations...
Hancock and Arvana.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
