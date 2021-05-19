City of Lubbock requests public input for proposed downtown park

**Release from the City of Lubbock**

The City of Lubbock is seeking public input on design aspects for the proposed downtown civic park.

This survey is solely for design concepts, and anything regarding the proposed park must be approved by the Lubbock City Council.

“We are excited to engage the citizens in the early stage of this type of project,” said City of Lubbock Business Development Director Brianna Gerardi. “The public’s feedback is invaluable, because, if it comes to fruition, we want this to be a place we can all use and enjoy.”

The survey is open until May 26, and can be found at LubbockCivicPark.org.

