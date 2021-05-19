Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities from issuing mask mandates.
- The order includes cities, counties and public schools, with some exceptions.
- The order goes into effect Friday, with school mandates going away June 5.
- Read the details here: Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
Lubbock Power & Light is ready to make the switch to the ERCOT power grid.
- The initial phase will affect about 83,000 customers over the Memorial Day weekend.
- LP&L says those customers can expect to lose power for about 30 minutes.
- Read more here: LP&L tells Electric Utility Board it’s prepared for transition to ERCOT, summer rate increase
More than one foot of rain fell in Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- Authorities say it is responsible for at least four deaths.
- This is on top of another 12-to-15 inches that fell in the same region the day before.
- Read more here: Flooding from Louisiana storms turns deadly
Congress passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
- The bill will create a process to investigate hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.
- President Joe Biden is expected to sign that into law.
- Get those details here: House passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill
The House will vote today on establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- The bill is expected to pass the House.
- But it would need at least 10 Republican votes to pass the Senate.
- Read more here: House to vote on independent panel to probe Jan. 6 attack
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.