Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Abbott bans mask mandates, LP&L warns of higher rates, Congress to vote on Jan. 6 riot probe

KCBD Daybreak Today - May 19
By Michael Cantu | May 19, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 7:11 AM

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities from issuing mask mandates.

Lubbock Power & Light is ready to make the switch to the ERCOT power grid.

More than one foot of rain fell in Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Congress passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

  • The bill will create a process to investigate hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.
  • President Joe Biden is expected to sign that into law.
The House will vote today on establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

