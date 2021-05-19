Local Listings
Deadline for Lubbock County residents to apply for winter storm assistance Thursday

Source: FEMA Facebook page
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - All Lubbock County residents who believe they are eligible for individual assistance due to damage caused by Winter Storm Uri (this does not include insurance deductibles or energy costs) are encouraged to utilize the link and phone number below to begin the FEMA individual assistance process. The deadline to apply for this assistance is Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Apply for FEMA individual assistance here: [www.DisasterAssistance.gov]www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

To view responses from FEMA to some common rumors regarding financial assistance following Winter Storm Uri, visit [mylubbock.info/fema-rumors]mylubbock.info/fema-rumors.

