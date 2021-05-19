Local Listings
Levelland runaway Elijah Anderson found safe

Elijah Anderson is approximately 5'8 and 130 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 14 years...
Elijah Anderson is approximately 5'8 and 130 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 14 years of age. He was last seen Wednesday in Levelland, and is believed to have left voluntarily from the home. He is possibly riding a red mountain bike.(Provided by Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
UPDATE: Elijah has been located due to a number of very attentive and caring citizens. We received several tips, and with the help of Lubbock Police Department officers Elijah was located safe.

He has since been returned to family members and friends.

To all who reported tips that led to his swift recovery, Thank you all! To our partners with the Lubbock PD, your swift response got him reconnected safely. We have the greatest people in Hockley County, and the South Plains!

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating Elijah Anderson, who has been reported as a runaway by family members.

Elijah is approximately 5′8 and 130 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 14 years of age. He was last seen Wednesday in Levelland, and is believed to have left voluntarily from the home. He is possibly riding a red mountain bike. Clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information about Elijah is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126 or your local law enforcement agency so we may return him safely to family members.

