KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Violet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Violet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old lab who has been at the shelter for about a month.
Staff say she is good with other dogs and is very playful. Violet is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees for Wednesday, May 19, have been waived.
To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.
