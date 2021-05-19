Levelland police searching for 14-year-old runaway with heart condition

Provided by Levelland Police Department

The Levelland Police Department is requesting help locating a runaway, Candy Veleta.

Candy is a 14-year-old female, 5ft 7in, approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Candy was last seen on Tuesday, May 18 at the United Supermarkets in Levelland, accompanied by her friend AJ Ramos.

Candy has been diagnosed with a heart condition that requires her to take medication daily, and she had not had her medication in several days.

Candy’s family is very concerned about her safety and health. If anyone has any information on Candy’s whereabouts, please contact the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164. It just may save her life.