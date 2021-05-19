Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Levelland police searching for 14-year-old runaway with heart condition

Candy Veleta is a 14-year-old female, 5ft 7in, approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and...
Candy Veleta is a 14-year-old female, 5ft 7in, approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Candy was last seen on Tuesday, May 18 at the United Supermarkets in Levelland, accompanied by her friend AJ Ramos.(Provided by Levelland Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Levelland Police Department

The Levelland Police Department is requesting help locating a runaway, Candy Veleta.

Candy is a 14-year-old female, 5ft 7in, approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Candy was last seen on Tuesday, May 18 at the United Supermarkets in Levelland, accompanied by her friend AJ Ramos.

Candy has been diagnosed with a heart condition that requires her to take medication daily, and she had not had her medication in several days.

Candy’s family is very concerned about her safety and health. If anyone has any information on Candy’s whereabouts, please contact the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164. It just may save her life.

The Levelland Police Department is requesting help locating a runaway, Candy Veleta.
The Levelland Police Department is requesting help locating a runaway, Candy Veleta.(Provided by Levelland Police Department)

Most Read

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Murder trial begins for Chance Copeland, accused of killing Cassie Oden
Traffic alert generic
Multiple crashes cause traffic delays on South Loop 289
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

4th on Broadway logo
4th on Broadway officials announce new parade route, kickoff location
4th on Broadway 2021
Noon Notebook 5-19-2021: 4th on Broadway
The City of Lubbock is seeking public input on design aspects for the proposed downtown civic...
City of Lubbock requests public input for proposed downtown park
The ghost bike honors cyclists killed on roadways
Ride of Silence raises road safety awareness amid rise in cyclist fatalities