Low potential for severe weather into the weekend

By John Robison
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a morning of showers and storms, more rain through this evening. The potential for severe will be low, but a few storms could produce large hail and high winds.

Rain chances will decrease through Thursday morning with sunshine expected for tomorrow afternoon.

Friday also looks like a nice day as well with rain chances very slim.

The afternoon highs will be pleasant, around 80 degrees for both days.

As for the weekend, slight chance of storms Saturday but the chances could increase by Sunday evening.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will again be stormy over the region, with severe weather.

