Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Men fall 8 floors down elevator shaft during brawl, police say

By KYW Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KYW) - Three Pennsylvania men were hurt after a brawl between them ended in all three falling down an elevator shaft.

Officials say three men were fighting Monday night on the eighth floor of an apartment building in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when they broke through the elevator door and fell down the shaft.

“The steel elevator door that when you push the button, the door opens, they broke through that door. There was no elevator there, so they just fell eight floors to the bottom,” said Upper Merion Police Lt. Al Elverson.

The men fell onto the elevator car, one remaining on top while the other two crashed through the roof, ending up inside. First responders extricated two of the men from the first floor and the third from the second floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one requiring an airlift. Police say not all three men live at the apartment building.

Tenants are puzzled at the situation and how this could’ve happened. Some are even afraid to use the elevator.

“That’s not an elephant that flew into the elevator. It’s three humans. So, I’m pretty sure it was faulty equipment,” tenant Derrell Washington said.

“Elevators are supposed to have a bunch of fail-safes that might make them really safe, so I don’t know why it would’ve had a trouble,” tenant Jared Day said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say it’s too early to talk about possible charges.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Murder trial begins for Chance Copeland, accused of killing Cassie Oden
Traffic alert generic
Multiple crashes cause traffic delays on South Loop 289
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

Texas Tech lifts mandatory face-coverings policy
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in...
Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be a better deal
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra
Source: FEMA Facebook page
Deadline for Lubbock County residents to apply for winter storm assistance Thursday