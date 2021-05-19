South Plains severe storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lower severe weather threat today, but still a low threat. Stay Weather Aware and keep our weather app handy. Set the location to “Follow Me” and enable notifications. You can track the storms and see any watches and warnings with the Interactive Radar in the app and here on our Weather Page.
Today’s most likely time for storms and rain is this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat will be very low but heavy rain may cause localized flooding.
Isolated storms, possibly strong to severe, are expected this afternoon and evening in the KCBD viewing area. A few again may become severe and may produce damaging hail and wind gusts and flooding downpours. While unlikely, an isolated tornado is possible (in the viewing area).
Otherwise today overall partly sunny, slight breeze, warm, and humid. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.
A few isolated storms, and the low severe threat, will linger into the evening. Activity is anticipated to drop off by late evening followed by a quiet and cool night. Lows will be in the 50s.
Storm, and rain chances, will be minimal Thursday and Friday. A few isolated storms may pop up in the late afternoons and early evenings. Considerable cloud cover is likely early both days, then generally partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
Scattered storms and an increase in rain chances are expected Friday night through the weekend. With the rain and mostly cloudy skies temperatures will peak in the 70s.
