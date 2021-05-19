Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Rangers investigating 3-year-old found dead, woman critically injured in Snyder

(Source: Gray Media)
(Source: Gray Media)(Raycom File)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - A three year old boy was found dead and a 27-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning in Snyder, according to the Snyder Police Department.

Police say just after 9:30 a.m., Snyder Police and Scurry County EMS were called to the Western Crest Apartments about a child and a woman being found unconscious.

When they arrived, they found the child was deceased. The woman was taken to Cogdell Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was then taken to an area hospital for a higher level of care.

The three year old was brought to Lubbock for an autopsy.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation and the Snyder Police Department believes there is no threat to the community.

This is an active investigation.

No identities have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Murder trial begins for Chance Copeland, accused of killing Cassie Oden
Traffic alert generic
Multiple crashes cause traffic delays on South Loop 289
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

Texas Tech lifts mandatory face-coverings policy
Source: FEMA Facebook page
Deadline for Lubbock County residents to apply for winter storm assistance Thursday
Police Lights
Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat
KCBD News at Noon
KCBD News at Noon