Texas Rangers investigating 3-year-old found dead, woman critically injured in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - A three year old boy was found dead and a 27-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning in Snyder, according to the Snyder Police Department.

Police say just after 9:30 a.m., Snyder Police and Scurry County EMS were called to the Western Crest Apartments about a child and a woman being found unconscious.

When they arrived, they found the child was deceased. The woman was taken to Cogdell Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was then taken to an area hospital for a higher level of care.

The three year old was brought to Lubbock for an autopsy.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation and the Snyder Police Department believes there is no threat to the community.

This is an active investigation.

No identities have been released at this time.

