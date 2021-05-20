2 suspects seen on Science Spectrum roof, police investigating burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a burglary at the Science Spectrum early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area after reports of two individuals on the roof between 3:28 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Police found an open hatch on the roof near the lower portion of the southeast corner of the building. Investigators believe the suspects used the hatch to gain entry.

Officers cleared the building and did not locate any suspects.

Investigators determined the two suspects stole from the concession stand after finding the property on the roof. Surveillance footage shows the suspects approach from a southeast direction then climbed an angled wall to get in.

The individuals can then be seen leaving in a northeast direction.

Anyone with information on who these subjects are should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The department posted the following video to its Facebook page:

