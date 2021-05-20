Local Listings
2 suspects seen on Science Spectrum roof, police investigating burglary

Lubbock police are investigating a burglary at the Science Spectrum early Saturday morning.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a burglary at the Science Spectrum early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area after reports of two individuals on the roof between 3:28 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Police found an open hatch on the roof near the lower portion of the southeast corner of the building. Investigators believe the suspects used the hatch to gain entry.

Officers cleared the building and did not locate any suspects.

Investigators determined the two suspects stole from the concession stand after finding the property on the roof. Surveillance footage shows the suspects approach from a southeast direction then climbed an angled wall to get in.

The individuals can then be seen leaving in a northeast direction.

Anyone with information on who these subjects are should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The department posted the following video to its Facebook page:

Wanted Wednesday - May 19, 2021

This evening, we have a burglary case that we need your help with! Two subjects broke into and entered the Science Spectrum to commit a theft. If you have information on who these subjects are, call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward! Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

