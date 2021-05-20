City of Lubbock Charter Review Committee to Provide Opportunity for Citizen Comments

Provided by City of Lubbock

The Charter Review Committee will provide an opportunity for citizen comments on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers, at Citizens Tower.

Any citizen wishing to appear in person before the meeting of the Charter Review Committee, shall complete the sign-up form provided at the meeting, no later than 1 p.m. If a citizen is attending the meeting by video or teleconference, they may submit a citizen comment by email at citizencomments@mylubbock.us, no later than 9 a.m., on May 24, 2021.

Submitted comments must include name and address. Each comment will be read aloud for a period of time not to exceed three minutes. Citizen Comments is an opportunity for citizens to make comments and express a position on agenda items.

Any comment received that is in the nature of asking a question will be referred to an appropriate member of the City staff for a response.