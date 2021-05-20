Local Listings
City of Lubbock Charter Review Committee to Provide Opportunity for Citizen Comments

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Provided by City of Lubbock

The Charter Review Committee will provide an opportunity for citizen comments on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers, at Citizens Tower.

Any citizen wishing to appear in person before the meeting of the Charter Review Committee, shall complete the sign-up form provided at the meeting, no later than 1 p.m. If a citizen is attending the meeting by video or teleconference, they may submit a citizen comment by email at citizencomments@mylubbock.us, no later than 9 a.m., on May 24, 2021.

Submitted comments must include name and address. Each comment will be read aloud for a period of time not to exceed three minutes. Citizen Comments is an opportunity for citizens to make comments and express a position on agenda items.

Any comment received that is in the nature of asking a question will be referred to an appropriate member of the City staff for a response.

