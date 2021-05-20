Local Listings
City of Lubbock considering bond to expand 114th Street

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is preparing to expand 114th Street from Quaker to Slide to five lanes.

City Councilman Steve Massengale tells us it’ll take about a year to finish. He says it’s only one step in the process to widen that thoroughfare.

That’s why the council is considering a street bond for the first time in 13 years.

The bond would fund expanding 114th from Slide to Frankford, and from Indiana east to the city limits.

Massengale said, “There’s no secret 114th Street needs to be complete. Those segments are expensive. They can be anywhere from eight to 10 million dollars a mile, so they don’t come cheap.”

In June, the city and TxDOT will host a virtual public meeting on the next segment, from Quaker to Slide.

