Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Betenbough victim of ransomware attack, Abbott signs ‘heartbeat’ bill, Gaza conflict continues
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
On Daybreak Today,

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the heartbeat bill which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

What will the weather be like today?

Betenbough Companies says it is the victim of a ransomware attack.

The House voted to create a commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Flooding is still a concern from South Texas to Louisiana.

Palestinian militants have signaled a possible ceasefire with Israel.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

