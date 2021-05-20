Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the heartbeat bill which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Betenbough Companies says it is the victim of a ransomware attack.

The House voted to create a commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The commission will look into what led to the violence and how to prevent another attack.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it faces opposition from some Republicans.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it faces opposition from some Republicans.

Flooding is still a concern from South Texas to Louisiana.

Up-to-10-inches fell Wednesday, which flooded streets and caused rivers to overflow.

More rain is expected to fall today across East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

More rain is expected to fall today across East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Palestinian militants have signaled a possible ceasefire with Israel.

Rocket attacks against Israel paused for hours on Wednesday, as the region continued to take Israeli airstrikes.

Israel’s prime minister says he expects the fighting to continue.

Israel's prime minister says he expects the fighting to continue.

