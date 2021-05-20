Local Listings
FedEx driver surprises 5-year-old with a special package

By Morgan Parrish
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Goshen Township boy who was disappointed each time the FedEx truck came to his house and didn’t have a package for him recently got a big surprise from the delivery man.

Nearly every week, the Ellermans receive a package from FedEx.

Five-year-old Jace realized there was never anything for him until about a week and a half ago.

“We’ve been getting packages and Jace would run to the door and say ‘Is it for me?’ and I’d be like ‘No buddy, it’s for me - it’s for your mom’ and he would always be so disappointed,” Jace’s dad, Aarron Ellerman, said.

Jace decided to talk to the FedEx man.

“He runs over to his van and he catches him as he’s handing me the package and he says ‘Is that package for me?’ and he said ‘No buddy, this one is for your dad’ and he was like ‘Aww man... I never get a package’ and so he says ‘Well what’s your name?’ He told him he said ‘My name is Jace Ellerman,’ and he said, ‘Well buddy, I’ll keep an eye out, and if I see a package with that name on it I’ll be sure to bring it to you,’” Aarron Ellerman said.

A week and a half later, the doorbell rang.

“I saw it was the FedEx guy because I just saw him through the window and this was the only thing he brought - this white box. I picked it up and assumed it was for me and Jace goes ‘Is this for me?’ and at first I said ‘No, this isn’t for you’ and then I looked at it and it had his name on it and I looked at the return address and all it said was it’s from the FedEx guy,” Aarron Ellerman said.

Jace opened up the box and saw that it was filled with all kinds of toys, games, and candy.

“I thought it was lovely. I didn’t think I was going to get one the next day I thought some other day but then the next day I didn’t think it would come but it did,” Jace said.

“It was so kind because we didn’t expect him to give Jace anything. I was thinking I’m going to have to order something with his name on it, but for him to just do that, I mean, you hear about so much negativity and this is such a positive thing and he did it out of the kindness of his heart. Not only did it mean so much to him but it meant so much to us,” Aarron said.

The Ellermans say they don’t really know anything about the FedEx driver.

“Even though we don’t know his name we’ve tried to reach out to FedEx. It’s so hard to get in touch with his direct boss so I just wanted people to know there are still people with a good heart who do things unnoticed so it’s just fun to give them a little recognition,” Aarron Ellerman said.

He says they do know the driver always wears crazy long socks with funny things on them, so they’re going to buy a couple of pairs and have Jace give them to the driver the next time he comes around.

