GRAPHIC: Man rescues puppy bleeding out from stab wounds

By WTKR Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WTKR) - A Virginia man is adopting a puppy after rescuing her from a near-death experience.

Brad Chambers and his landscaping crew sat in lunchtime traffic on Tuesday when they saw someone trying to a corral the dog out of the street.

The puppy, notably in distress, made its way under Chambers’ truck.

Chambers got out to grab the dog and bring it to safety. When he grabbed the pit bull mix, he was stunned to see the dog was bleeding from apparent puncture wounds.

“All you could see is just the pouring of blood,” he said.

Chambers, a former police officer, immediately jumped into action to save the dog.

“I called out to my employees to get towels or something. And then I said, ‘Get the trauma kit, get the trauma kit!’”

Chambers used Quikclot to stop the bleeding from the dog’s jugular vein and carotid artery. Fire and rescue responded to the scene and found the dog was in grave condition.

“She was agonal breathing,” Chambers said. “The kind you do right before dying.”

The dog, determined to not even be a year old, was placed in the back of an ambulance and rushed to a veterinarian emergency clinic.

Police say they have a man in custody for allegedly stabbing the dog. He faces animal cruelty charges.

The dog, named Smoke by the vet techs, is now recovering after undergoing several surgeries that Chambers paid out of pocket for.

“Not only does the dog deserve to live,” Chambers said. “Everybody also deserves the opportunity to contribute to a community effort.”

Smoke isn’t out of the woods yet, and her recovery may require more surgeries. Chambers is now raising money to help her medical costs, with the hopes of bringing her home someday.

“I’m pretty emotionally invested in the dog,” he said. “And I have the family to offer it the compassion that we feel would make it into a very fulfilling life.”

A Facebook group has been made to track the dog’s progress. More than $15,000 has been raised to help with her medical costs.

Copyright 2021 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

