I Beat Pete: Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe and it turned out to be amazing.

FACEBOOK: Full Video Here

Nine team members each get in a square. Throwing from different lines, you were able to aim at the front row or middle or back.

If you hit your target and the balloon breaks, you get that square. If you miss, you get nothing. That team then gets out and the other gets in.

You keep going until you get tic tac toe across, up and down or diagonally.

We did a best of seven and the action was incredible.

I figured there would be Cat’s games or ties.

However, we didn’t have a single tie in any game

I want to thank Sands Superintendent Wayne Henderson for letting us come out to their amazing school.

This is challenge #983. 17 more to get to 1,000 ending I Beat Pete.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe and it turned out to be amazing. (KCBD Video)

I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe and it turned out to be amazing. (KCBD Video)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.