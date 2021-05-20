Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

I Beat Pete: Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe

I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of...
I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe and it turned out to be amazing.(KCBD Video)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe and it turned out to be amazing.

FACEBOOK: Full Video Here

Nine team members each get in a square. Throwing from different lines, you were able to aim at the front row or middle or back.

If you hit your target and the balloon breaks, you get that square. If you miss, you get nothing. That team then gets out and the other gets in.

You keep going until you get tic tac toe across, up and down or diagonally.

We did a best of seven and the action was incredible.

I figured there would be Cat’s games or ties.

However, we didn’t have a single tie in any game

I want to thank Sands Superintendent Wayne Henderson for letting us come out to their amazing school.

This is challenge #983. 17 more to get to 1,000 ending I Beat Pete.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of...
I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe and it turned out to be amazing.(KCBD Video)
I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of...
I was super pumped to finally get out to Sands High School in Ackerly. I made up this game of Water Balloon Tic Tac Toe and it turned out to be amazing.(KCBD Video)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betenbough Companies victim of ransomware attack
Candy Veleta is a 14-year-old female, 5ft 7in, approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and...
Levelland police locate 14-year-old runaway with heart condition
(Source: Gray Media)
Texas Rangers investigating 3-year-old found dead, woman critically injured in Snyder
Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

Mac McClung hit a basket with 2.2 seconds left to lift Tech over the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns...
TTU guard Mac McClung to remain in NBA draft
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors
In their recent matchups with Seminole, the Matadors beat the Eagles 11-0 in game one, fell in...
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors
In game three of Texas Tech’s baseball series on the road at Oklahoma, the Red Raiders...
Texas Tech run rules Oklahoma 13-2 in game 3 of series