Increasing rain, storm chances on Friday

By John Robison
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies for the South Plains on this Thursday and more sunshine to close out the week.

As we move into the weekend rain and storm chances will return to the region, possibly Friday afternoon.

While it will be mostly sunny, some showers and maybe a storm or two could develop and move from eastern New Mexico into the western communities on Friday afternoon and evening.

The potential for severe weather will be low with storms on the South Plains but slightly better in eastern New Mexico.

A similar story for Saturday, however, a few stronger storms will possibly impact the west and northwestern counties late in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday and Monday will bring the best chances of scattered storms, some severe, to the region with some locally heavy rain possible.

Little change in temperatures with nighttime lows in the 50s and daytime highs from 78-84 over all of the South Plains.

