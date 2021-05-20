Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet George

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet George, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about three weeks.

George is good with other dogs and plays rough like most puppies. George is up to date on all of his shots, is fixed and has a microchip.

His adoption fees for Thursday, May 20, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Violet.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betenbough Companies victim of ransomware attack
Candy Veleta is a 14-year-old female, 5ft 7in, approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and...
Levelland police locate 14-year-old runaway with heart condition
(Source: Gray Media)
Texas Rangers investigating 3-year-old found dead, woman critically injured in Snyder
Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

Lubbock police are investigating a burglary at the Science Spectrum early Saturday morning.
2 suspects seen on Science Spectrum roof, police investigating burglary
11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
Lubbock police
Lubbock police seeking information in April death
Wayland Baptist to follow CDC updated COVID-19 guidelines