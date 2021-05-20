Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month

By Travis Leder
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lego has announced a new set designed to celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ community.

The toy manufacturer’s “Everyone is Awesome” set will go on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, and it includes 11 minifigures each with an individual hairstyle and color.

Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.(Lego)

The company said the 346-piece model is inspired by the rainbow flag, which is used to symbolize LGBTQ pride and social movements.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” set designer Matthew Ashton said. “We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks, and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

The 346-piece Lego set will go on sale June 1.
The 346-piece Lego set will go on sale June 1.(Lego)

When the model is complete, it will stand around four inches tall, and it can be displayed on shelves or window sills.

The set will be sold online and in Lego-branded stores for $34.99.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betenbough Companies victim of ransomware attack
Candy Veleta is a 14-year-old female, 5ft 7in, approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and...
Levelland police locate 14-year-old runaway with heart condition
(Source: Gray Media)
Texas Rangers investigating 3-year-old found dead, woman critically injured in Snyder
Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Israel, Hamas cease-fire
A hiker who was missing for five days in the rugged Southern California wilderness has been...
Hiker found alive after being missing for 5 days
An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an...
William, Harry condemn BBC over ‘deceitful’ Diana interview
City of Lubbock Charter Review Committee to Provide Opportunity for Citizen Comments
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about the COVID-19at the State...
Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother Andrew on sex harassment claims