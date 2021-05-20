Lubbock doctor Michael Owen retires after 40 years caring for women

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He survived COVID-19, a triple bypass and 40 years of caring for women, but today was a really hard day for Dr. Michael Owen, a long time OB-GYN, as he said goodbye to his last patient.

It’s hard to turn out the lights after 40 years of doing what you love most, but that’s what Dr. Mike Owen did today after going down memory lane with me. Looking back at that first delivery, he says, “I was awestruck the first time.” He says he has known from the beginning that he has an almost perfect job.

“I could see a miracle every day,” Owen said.

In all, Dr. Owen has delivered more than 10,000 little miracles. He says his final delivery was just as special as the first, but difficult because it was his last.

“I cried all the way home,” he said.

On his desk in his office at 2102 Oxford, Dr. Owen has numerous albums filled with pictures of the little people he has brought into this world. He was even a part of a team that delivered sextuplets.

He says proudly, “All six babies did well. That was a neat, neat experience.”

But perhaps the most memorable delivery was also extremely personal, an emergency C-section on his youngest daughter, Julie. Another doctor helped him with that delivery. Dr. Jennifer Owen has followed in his footsteps as an OB-GYN in Lubbock.

It is with great pride that Dr. Owen describes his three children. After becoming the first to go to college in his family, Dr. Owen says it is remarkable that all three of his children went into medicine. Dr. Jeff Owen is in Family Medicine. Dr. Jennifer Owen is an OB-GYN in Lubbock, and Julie Owen Compton is a pediatric cancer nurse in North Carolina.

Congratulations to Dr. Michael Owen on 40 years of caring for the women of West Texas.

In the video on this page, you’ll see what he plans to do now in his next chapter, retirement.

