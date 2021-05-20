Lubbock Health Department holding two free vaccine clinics on Saturday, May 22
Provided by City of Lubbock
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is teaming up with the YWCA and St. John Neumann Catholic Church to distribute free COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday, May 22.
What: YWCA Truck to Trunk Drive-thru COVID Vaccine Clinic
When: Saturday, May 22, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Where: YWCA, 6501 University Avenue
What: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
When: Saturday, May 22, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Where: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5802 22nd Street
No appointment is necessary for either clinic.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.
First and second dose vaccines are available for all adults 18+.
If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.
For more information, go to: mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.