Lubbock Health Department holding two free vaccine clinics on Saturday, May 22

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is teaming up with the YWCA and St. John Neumann Catholic Church to distribute free COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday, May 22.

What: YWCA Truck to Trunk Drive-thru COVID Vaccine Clinic

When: Saturday, May 22, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: YWCA, 6501 University Avenue

What: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

When: Saturday, May 22, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Where: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5802 22nd Street

No appointment is necessary for either clinic.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

First and second dose vaccines are available for all adults 18+.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

For more information, go to: mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.

