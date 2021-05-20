Lubbock police seeking information in April death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a man found dead in the southbound lanes of the 3000 block of University Ave. on April 16.

Police responded to the area after receiving a call that 47-year-old John David Wishert was found in the roadway. He died at the scene following life-saving measures administered by EMS.

The department is asking anyone with information regarding Wisherts activities leading up to his death on April 16 to call Detective Jason Rodgers at 806-775-2825 or Crime Line at 741-1000.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for an award. Callers can remain anonymous.

