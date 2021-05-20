Quieter and warmer ends our work week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in the weather pattern highlights my forecast for today and tomorrow. More change, however, this weekend. Here’s what to expect. Plus, recent rain totals from around the KCBD viewing area.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, humid, and warm. Highs will range from near 80 degrees to the mid-80s.

A stray thunderstorm or two is possible late this afternoon and early this evening over the western KCBD viewing area. Even there, the rain chance will be very limited.

Low clouds may briefly return Friday morning, but tomorrow overall will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Temperatures again will peak in the 80s.

Isolated storms may return Friday evening or night. Rain chances will remain very low.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. This morning’s data points to a slight risk of severe weather.

The weekend also will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs mostly in the 70s.

Keep an eye on our weekend forecast right here on our Weather Page.

Lubbock Climatology

74° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s 11 degrees below the average for the date. The May 19 record high is 105° (set in 1996).

57° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s May 20 average low is 58° and the high 86°. The record low for the date is 40° (set in 1930) and the record high 102° (set in 2006).

0.72″ of precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for May so far is 1.93″. That’s 0.44″ above average through May 19. The year-to-date total is 5.68″, which is 0.46″ avbove average.

Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:45 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:43 AM CDT.

Rain totals

In inches, from 7 AM Saturday morning through this morning:

0.64 Abernathy

1.67 Aiken

0.64 Amherst

1.25 Anton

2.10 Aspermont

1.36 Brownfield

1.41 Caprock Cnyns

2.49 Childress

1.80 Denver City

0.72 Dimmitt

0.76 Dora

0.80 Earth

3.25 Estelline

1.29 Floydada

3.41 Fluvanna

0.19 Friona

2.75 Gail

0.96 Graham

1.29 Guthrie

1.50 Hackberry

0.69 Happy

0.73 Hart

0.13 Hobbs

2.01 Jayton

2.90 Knox City

1.56 Lake Alan Henry

1.79 Lamesa

1.44 Levelland

1.99 McAdoo

1.42 Memphis

2.38 Morton

1.43 Muleshoe

1.62 New Home

2.72 Northfield

1.82 Lubbock NW

1.69 O’Donnell

1.01 Olton

1.53 Paducah

0.55 Plains

1.62 Plainview

1.89 Post

0.85 Ralls

1.73 Reese Center

1.56 Roaring Springs

3.30 Seagraves

1.53 Seminole

1.66 Silverton

1.66 Slaton

1.28 Smyer

2.10 Snyder

1.47 Snyder SSW

0.89 South Plains 3ENE

2.35 Lubbock SE

2.75 Spur

1.11 Sundown

1.50 Tahoka

0.13 Tatum

1.92 Tulia

1.37 Turkey

1.93 Vigo Prk

2.32 Welch

1.24 White River Lake

1.85 Wolfforth

