Research shows antidepressants may help ward off Alzheimer’s, dementia

Arubala Reddy works in a research lab as the continues looking into how anti-depressants may...
Arubala Reddy works in a research lab as the continues looking into how anti-depressants may help in treating Alzheimer's and dementia.(Michael A. Cantu, KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech researcher is now looking into a new way to treat Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The newly-published research, which took years to gather, shows antidepressants might be able to protect against and fight the cognitive decline from Alzheimer’s and dementia. These are new findings, so a lot more research will be needed in the future.

“The study which we conducted recently was not very much welcome in the Alzheimer field,” Dr. Arubala Reddy, research assistant professor in Human Sciences at Texas Tech, said.

Reddy has recently published two studies related to the disease. Both challenge previous research by looking at different parts of the brain.

“What I propose is the area, which is probably hindbrain or brain-stem area,” Reddy said.

Her data shows the antidepressant Citalopram could protect the brain from Alzheimer’s. It could also reduce the cognitive decline related to the disease.

“The disfunction happening in the brain stem area translates to the Hippocampus area,” Reddy said. “That’s the research we proposed.”

Reddy hopes this will open the door for more research into those areas of the brain, but for this, she will need more funding.

“My husband is also a Alzheimer’s scientist at the (Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center). So I do depression research, he does Alzheimer’s,” Reddy said. “He was also not believing that brain stem was involved early on. So if I could convince him, I think my research is fruitful.”

