Texas Tech announces plans for new baseball team facility

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics unveiled plans Thursday for a new $12.5 million baseball team facility at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

As part of the project, Texas Tech will greatly enhance the student-athlete amenities inside the baseball clubhouse, providing the Red Raiders a first-class locker room, a dedicated team lounge and an enlarged indoor training facility. The renovation will double the Red Raiders’ square footage within the clubhouse, giving Texas Tech one of the top team facilities in college baseball.

“There is no better university in the country to play baseball than at Texas Tech, and this investment into our clubhouse facility demonstrates the commitment we have to sustaining our status among the nation’s elite programs,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “Coach Tadlock is the best baseball coach in the country, and we couldn’t be prouder of his continued leadership of our program. This facility will allow Coach Tadlock and his staff to continue chasing Big 12 championships and our yearly goal – to win that final game in Omaha.”

The team clubhouse, which will be funded exclusively through philanthropic gifts, marks one of the final projects as part of The Campaign for Fearless Champions, which has transformed Texas Tech’s facilities with more than $200 million invested into the athletics department since its inception.

Construction will begin once fundraising is complete on the $12.5 million project. Texas Tech has been in the silent fundraising stage of the project and has raised more than $8 million to date.

“Our program and staff appreciate Red Raider Nation,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “The people that are in a position to help us through their support for Texas Tech Baseball will have an impact that will last a lifetime. Our program has always leaned toward the whole development of the student-athlete, and these facilities will help line up with the first-class facilities currently in place like the Sports Performance Center, Marsha Sharp Academic Center and Cash Family Sports Nutrition Center. The commitment on the side of an 18 year-old and his family to our staff and university is something we will not take for granted. Our staff and program are lucky we have a great administration, led by Kirby Hocutt, that has a vision for our program to continue to evolve.”

The team clubhouse will remain in its present location down the left-field line but will greatly expand as part of the new facility. The project will provide the Red Raiders several upgrades and new features, including a state-of-the-art locker room as well as a team lounge, an area that has not been available due to the constraints of the current facility.

The team lounge will feature a nutrition area, video area, pool and ping-pong tables as well as space for team meals. Texas Tech will also expand its athletic training space with the new facility, installing a state-of-the-art hydro area that includes both chilled and hot water tubs.

From a player-development standpoint, the clubhouse will boast an enlarged indoor training facility with adjustable netting to allow for indoor infield work. Texas Tech’s current facility has an indoor batting space and does not have the capabilities to adjust any of the netting. Student-athletes will also have an expanded film room nearby to analyze their swing or watch film of a future opponent.

Tadlock and his staff will also move their day-to-day operations from their current location in the club area of Rip Griffin Park to the new baseball team facility. The project entails adding office space for Tadlock and his entire staff as well as a new coaches’ locker room.