United seeks to fill hundreds of jobs at mass hiring event

By Camelia Juarez
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a job, United Supermarkets’ three-day mass hiring event is underway.

They’re offering full and part-time positions for United’s 12th store that will open in southwest Lubbock.

The United Family is hosting their mass hiring event at Church on the Rock, 10503 Slide Rd. The hiring event runs Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, one in 70 people in Lubbock work for United.

Rosa Stubbe is one of hundreds of people hired on Thursday and she’s glad to be back in the workforce.

“So I’m just ready to get out there, move my bones around, move my body and be free,” Stubbe said.

For an application, simply send a text to 4300.

This event will hopefully lower Lubbock’s unemployment numbers.

According to Texas labor market statistics, Lubbock’s unemployment rate is just slightly lower than the rest of Texas. The most recent available data shows that Lubbock’s unemployment rate was at 3.8% last March, which was normal before COVID-19.

In March of this year, our rate was just slightly higher at 6%. Lubbock’s trends have hovered in that area for several months.

