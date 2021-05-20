Wayland Baptist to follow CDC updated COVID-19 guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University announced Wednesday it will now follow the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidelines.

In a statement released to the Wayland community, the university issued the following guidelines:

· Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

· Those who have not been fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to do so, and should continue to wear a mask and physically distance until fully vaccinated.

· Any individual who wishes to continue to wear a mask and physically distance, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to do so.

· Wayland will continue its sanitation efforts at campus locations, providing a clean, safe environment.

The regulations will go into effect on Wayland campuses immediately. University officials encourage individuals to continue taking personal precautions like hand-washing or staying home if feeling sick.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.