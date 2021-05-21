Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

7 charged with involuntary manslaughter in Maradona death

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires...
Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.(Source: Presidencia de Argentina vía AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Seven health professionals who tended to Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

A medical board’s report given to prosecutors earlier this month concluded that Maradona agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

Prosecutors have charged neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and five others.

Maradona led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Torres, Marina Daniel Trevino, Blanca Ysenia Salas
Bailey Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and family members charged with possession of drugs while crossing border
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Chance Copeland found guilty of 2019 murder of Cassie Oden

Latest News

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry,...
Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments