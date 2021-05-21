Bailey Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and family members charged with possession of drugs while crossing border

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A now former Bailey County Sheriff’s Office deputy, his wife and his mother-in-law have been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance at the border in El Paso. They were detained at the border about three weeks ago.

Sheriff Richard Wills says Jorge Torres was on leave from the Sheriff’s Office for about a week before he was fired on Monday.

Sheriff Wills says Torres, Marina Daniel Trevino and Blanca Ysenia Salas were all arrested by Texas Rangers today. They have all been charged with the first degree felony of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, more than 400 grams.

Trevino and Salas are booked into the Bailey County Jail. Torres has been moved to a jail in another county.

Their bonds have been set at $100,000.

A Texas Department of Public Safety CID is investigating the case.

